Oakley police apologizes, reviewing error that kept teen gunman out of juvenile hall

Oakley police Chief Paul Beard and Freedom High School principal Steve Amaro both took to the stage in Freedom’s theater Tuesday morning to explain what happened in the school’s parking lot Friday morning when a 17-year-old student was taken into custody after bringing a gun on campus a day after a big fight in the parking lot.
Beard also addressed a self-admitted error that the police department made when it was originally reported that juvenile hall would not take the 17-year-old male and he was instead released home to his mother.
“If I were to tell you that I was upset over this, please understand that’s an understatement,” Beard said to those in attendance at Amaro’s “Coffee with the Principal” meeting.
“What should have happened is that we should have taken the kid into custody, and we did. It was at some point after that where things failed. What should have happened is one of the people that went on the scene should have called juvenile hall to say ‘I have this person in custody for this set of charges. Will you take this person?' Then we would get a response from juvenile hall ‘yes, we would take that person’ or ‘no, we will not take that person, we encourage you to sign that person out to a parent or guardian.’”
Oakley police originally reported in Friday afternoon’s press release that juvenile hall was contacted and said that they would not take the young male in and that he was released to his mother. Later that night, Beard sent a correction via email regarding the misinformation that was discovered.
“In regards to (Friday’s) earlier arrest when we took a juvenile into custody at Freedom High School for possession of a gun, I stated the Oakley Police Department attempted to book the juvenile into Juvenile Hall, but Juvenile Hall would not accept him,” Beard said in the email. “I am now aware the Juvenile Hall was not contacted regarding this case.”
“The information I received was completely errant information,” Beard told The Press. “I felt horrible for the reputation issues that the Juvenile Hall staff suffered because of that and I expect better out of myself and my department to put up proper information.
“I don’t know how it happened. We do have to figure out why it happened, and that’s why I have an internal inquiry going on.”
Amaro, who started his first year as the school’s principal and has worked at Freedom High School for 26 years, reminded those in attendance that “appropriate discipline was assigned” to not only the student who brought the gun onto campus, but also to those who were involved in the lunchtime fight in the parking lot on Thursday, a potential precursor to Friday’s events.
He also explained why the news about the incident went out in the afternoon, rather than immediately after it happened earlier that morning.
“Once everybody was safe, it was a matter of what was the messaging that was going to go out to the community,” Amaro said. “There was no question that we knew what was going to be notified. Then it was a matter of timing and working in conjunction with Oakley Police Department to find out the best time. Through my thought process, our students are safe. They’re in class, they’re having a great week. I would hate to ruin their day with something that really was beyond their control."
“It’s something that I hope I never experience again.”
The incident stemmed from a fight in the school’s parking lot at lunchtime on Thursday that involved students, non-students, and some adults. The fight was broken up by Freedom’s administration staff, campus supervisors, and, eventually, Oakley police.
Following the fight, the administration was made aware of a social media post that made it appear that one of its students who was involved in the fight may have brought a gun to campus Friday morning.
That morning, a campus supervisor noticed a vehicle that was involved in the fight driving back and forth in front of the school. When the supervisor approached the vehicle, it sped off.
The school administration managed to isolate the student with Oakley police Friday morning when the car they were in pulled into campus.
When the police searched the car, they found the gun under the passenger seat in the vehicle and went on to arrest the unidentified 17-year-old male student, take them into custody, and take possession of the gun.
