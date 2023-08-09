Oakley police apologizes, reviewing error that kept teen gunman out of juvenile hall

Oakley police chief Paul Beard addresses those in attendance at Freedom High School's "Coffee with the Principal" Tuesday morning.

Oakley police Chief Paul Beard and Freedom High School principal Steve Amaro both took to the stage in Freedom’s theater Tuesday morning to explain what happened in the school’s parking lot Friday morning when a 17-year-old student was taken into custody after bringing a gun on campus a day after a big fight in the parking lot.

Beard also addressed a self-admitted error that the police department made when it was originally reported that juvenile hall would not take the 17-year-old male and he was instead released home to his mother.

“If I were to tell you that I was upset over this, please understand that’s an understatement,” Beard said to those in attendance at Amaro’s “Coffee with the Principal” meeting. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.