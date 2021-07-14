OAKLEY Oakley police arrested a man in on a charge of attempted murder in connection with a June 21 shooting. On June 21, at around 6:45 a.m., OPD officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Hamburg Street regarding a shooting that had occurred. Upon their arrival, officers found that Anthony Connoll, 23, of Oakley, had a single gunshot wound to his torso. Connolly was transported for medical attention and survived the gunshot.
On July 13, at around11:30 a.m., officers, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, safely took the attempted murder suspect, Alec Oelshlaeger, 26, into custody.
Oelshlaeger was located in a hotel in Danville. Also taken into custody on other charges was Katherine Maguire, 36, of Oakley. In addition to the attempted murder charges, numerous illegal narcotics were also recovered (17 grams crack cocaine; 48 grams methamphetamine; 30 oxycodone pills). Oelshlaeger was later taken to the Martinez Detention Center for booking.
