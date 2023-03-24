OAKLEY – Oakley police arrested a man they pulled over earlier this week after they discovered a loaded “ghost” gun in his car.
Antioch resident Jashaun Brown, 25, was arrested for several gun related charges late Monday night after police pulled him over shortly before midnight. According to police, Brown, who originally lied about his identity to the officers, was seen noticeably shaking and sweating profusely. One of the officers believed that Brown was nervous about being approached by law enforcement and believed that he had a reason to be evasive about his identity.
Upon investigating the true identity of the driver and the car, cops discovered a fully loaded semi-automatic, 9mm gun under the driver’s seat that didn’t have any manufacturer marking nor serial number, or what authorities call a “ghost gun” which cannot be tracked by that Department of Justice system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.