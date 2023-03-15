Oakley Police logo

OAKLEY – Oakley police arrested a mother and son Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting at an ARCO gas station last month.

Oakley residents Jacari McKinney, 18, and his mother Marika Brown, 45, were taken into custody after the Antioch and Oakley police departments conducted a search warrant in Oakley around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Quail Valley Run. Both have been booked at the Martinez Detention Facility. 

McKinney was charged with three felonies including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, involving a firearm, and shooting into an occupied vehicle along with carjacking. His mother, Brown, was charged with one felony of being the “accessory after the fact (of McKinney’s crimes).”

