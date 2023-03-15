OAKLEY – Oakley police arrested a mother and son Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting at an ARCO gas station last month.
Oakley residents Jacari McKinney, 18, and his mother Marika Brown, 45, were taken into custody after the Antioch and Oakley police departments conducted a search warrant in Oakley around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Quail Valley Run. Both have been booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.
McKinney was charged with three felonies including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, involving a firearm, and shooting into an occupied vehicle along with carjacking. His mother, Brown, was charged with one felony of being the “accessory after the fact (of McKinney’s crimes).”
“We are grateful for the close collaboration we have with our neighboring agencies in East County – including the Oakley Police Department,” Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford said in a statement. “Oakley detectives immediately began working with ours to identify and solve these senseless crimes in our respective communities, which is a partnership we enjoy that transcends city borders.”
McKinney was also identified as the suspect in a shooting at the Twin Creeks Apartments at 1111 James Donlon Blvd. that left one man with a gunshot wound that left him in serious, but stable condition. According to Antioch police, McKinney then carjacked the victim’s vehicle after the shooting.
“I am grateful the actions of our joint teams of officers have prevented further violence and I appreciate all of their efforts,” Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said in a statement. “It has come to my attention McKinney was on juvenile probation for another firearms related offense and he was being monitored via an ankle monitor for a period of time. Just days before he committed his crimes in Oakley his ankle monitor was lawfully removed.
“Mr. McKinney has clearly established a pattern of very violent tendencies and I am calling for the maximum level of accountability to be applied against him for the sake of society as whole.”
On Feb. 19, Oakley police responded to the ARCO gas station at 4501 Main St. in Oakley after a report of a shooting toward a vehicle fleeing the location.
According to Oakley police, after interviews with witnesses and reviewing security footage, police said the altercation that led to the incident last month occurred because the victim and suspect looked at each other. When McKinney pulled out the firearm, the victim ran to their vehicle to flee the scene. McKinney then fired several rounds from the handgun toward the escaping vehicle, before entering his vehicle to get away.
Both Oakley and Antioch police are still asking for those with information to contact them in regards to both incidents. The Oakley police department can be reached at 925-229-2079 and the Antioch police department can be reached at 925- 481-8494.
