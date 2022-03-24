Oakley police arrested Sergio Cruz-Silva of Pittsburg on March 12 following an incident in which Cruz-Silva allegedly shot at another motorist in a road rage incident.
Oakley police said on March 17 that officers were called to the area of Main Street and Malicoat Avenue after reports of a driver firing a gun at another driver. The victim was not struck by the gunfire.
After officers arrived at the scene, the victim provided them with a description of “a very distinctive vehicle,” according to the police statement. Police stopped the described vehicle on Highway 160 near the Main Street exit where an investigation of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a gun concealed in an ice chest. This and unspecified other evidence, as well as statements, led to the arrest of Cruz-Silva, 32.
Following his arrest, the District Attorney’s Office filed three felony charges against Cruz-Silva: shooting at an occupied vehicle, shooting from a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm without being the registered owner.
According to the California penal code section 246, a felony conviction for shooting a firearm at an occupied vehicle can result in “imprisonment in the state prison for three, five, or seven years, or by imprisonment in the county jail for a term of not less than six months and not exceeding one year.”
The other charges filed against Cruz-Silva carry similar or lesser penalties.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.