Paul Beard

Photo courtesy of Oakley Police Department 
Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard has reviewed the body camera footage from the early morning, officer-involved shooting on Aug. 26 that fatally wounded Frank Correa "in order to end a deadly encounter with him."
The shooting was in the 1800 block of Teresa Lane.
Beard said he was told there were 16 spent 9mm casings in the area after the shooting that involved, and "each one of those rounds are believed to have been fired by Correa in the direction of the domestic violence victim or Oakley Police Officers," Beard said in a press release. "I can personally attest to speaking to all of my involved officers and some of them have reported to me they felt debris striking them in the head and lower legs from bullets passing through vehicles, producing secondary projectiles, or from bullets ricocheting off of the ground." 

