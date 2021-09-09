Oakley Chief of Police Dean Capelletti is photographed in his office in Oakley, Calif, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Capelletti took over the top spot in the OPD at the end of September. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Oakley Police Chief Dean Capelletti has been placed on paid administrative leave, Oakley City Attorney Derek Cole confirmed this week, but city officials aren’t divulging why.
“I can confirm Chief Capelletti is on administrative leave,” Cole said Monday. “I can’t provide any other information at this time.”
Oakley Mayor Sue Higgins and city councilmembers both referred inquiries back to Cole when reached this week.
“I do not have anything to share and was only informed four minutes before our last meeting on districting,” Higgins said Tuesday. “It is actively being investigated and I have no further information.”
Capelletti joined the department in September 2020 with 18 years in law enforcement, having previously served as a captain of the La Habra Police Department in Southern California.
Capelletti, a Bay Area native, said in an earlier interview with The Press that his wife had stumbled across the Oakley police chief job opening. It checked all the boxes that he wanted in a chief’s role and provided the added opportunity to return to the Bay Area.
“Immediately when I got in the city, I just felt like this was the right place for me,” he said in a 2020 interview with The Press. “The city felt vibrant. It felt alive. I loved all the greenery. I loved how open it was. It gave me that Mayberry feel.”
Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery at that time said that Capelletti was an ideal candidate for the job.
“Throughout the hiring process, we were looking primarily for an experienced candidate who we knew would care for the City of Oakley just like we do,” said Montgomery, now the city of Indio’s city manager. “Chief Capelletti brings great energy and passion for the law enforcement profession and is very skilled in working at building relationships of trust, which is especially important in these unique and challenging times. I know Chief Capelletti will fully devote himself to the protection and service of the people of Oakley.”
