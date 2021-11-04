Oakley Police Department announces holiday card contest

The Oakley police department has announced that it will hold a contest for children in the community to help design the department’s holiday card.
“It has been a long-standing tradition in law enforcement agencies to send holiday cards to one another,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Once again, the Oakley Police Department welcomes the children in our community to help them spread holiday cheer by designing the holiday card that will be sent to other law agencies!”
This is the second year the department has hosted its contest, which is open to children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The contest will be broken into two age groups — kindergarteners through third grade and fourth through sixth grade — with the winner of each group receiving a prize package. Prizes will consist of a set of cards to send to friends and family and a $25 dollar gift card to a local business of the winner’s choosing, according to Oakley’s Public Information Officer Nancy Marquez-Suarez. The winning designs will also be displayed on one of the city marquees.
The contest submission deadline is noon on Nov. 8 and each contestant may submit one entry. Designs should be such that they appeal to all faiths and cultures, per the official rules outlined on the city of Oakley’s website. Entries can be created digitally or by hand but must be wholly original and not include any copyrighted images, according to Marquez-Suarez. Winners will be announced by the end of November.
