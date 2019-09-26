Oakley Police Department has a new alert system that will allow them to inform and update residents on emergencies as they happen.
The alerts — which the police department will send directly to residents via text message, email or both — will provide updates on police activity; crime alerts, missing persons and wanted suspects; police department advisories; community emergencies; fire information; road closures; traffic accidents; severe weather and more.
The service, provided through a website called Nixle, is paid for by the Oakley Police Department, making the service free to the community.
Police Chief Eric Christensen said it is crucial for the police department to communicate directly with the public in times of high stress and uncertainty, so people know what is going on and what they need to do.
“There is a delay between when you think you can do something and when you can actually do it,” Christensen said. “This gets the message out quickly and frequently.”
Christensen said, for example, if there is a bank robbery across the street from a school, the department will still call the school to tell them to lock down, but the emergency alert system will allow the rest of the community to know what is going on, and quickly. In this type of event, the police department would tell residents the school is locked down, that students are safe, and
then provide additional updates as they arise.
“We don’t have time to call everyone at the same time,” Christensen said. “I have used this service before in other communities, and it has proven to be very effective.”
Oakley Union Elementary School District Superintendent Greg Hetrick agreed, acknowledging the new system as an important step in communication.
“The day the chief shared this information with us, I logged it into my phone,” Hetrick said. “I think instant notification is the new norm, and the faster we are able to relay accurate information to our community, the better.”
To sign up for the free email and phone alerts service, visit www.nixle.com, enter 94561 in the zip code box, click “Go!” and then “Sign up.” To register for text alerts only, send “94561” (without the quotes) in a text message to the number 888777.
