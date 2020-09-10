Residents are invited to join the Oakley Police Department (OPD) and City Officials for a virtual community dialogue on policing on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The meeting will be co-sponsored by You, Me, We Oakley! and facilitated by Fogbreak, an education company for criminal justice professionals, civic leaders and those interested in creating equitable and engaged communities. Fogbreak works to build community trust in law enforcement, teach fairness and other complex skills, and support inclusive leadership and community engagement.
“The event is meant to create a safe space for conversation that recognizes the shared humanity of both our police officers and residents,” Mayor Kevin Romick said. “I hope the conversations will allow each of us to learn from one another’s experiences. Ultimately, I hope all participants walk away feeling seen, heard and encouraged to not relent in our desire to always do better, because our community depends on it.”
To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3hS7stH.
