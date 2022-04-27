The Oakley Police Department has announced that it will hold a news conference on April 28 to unveil details of a $10,000 city-established reward fund for information on the disappearance of 24-year-old resident Alexis Gabe.
Gabe was first reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” on Jan. 26.
Her last known location was Benttree Way in Antioch on an undisclosed date and her car was reportedly found with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley, according to the missing-person flyers that have been distributed by volunteers across East County since her disappearance.
Police Chief Paul Beard is expected to “offer insight into the case” and Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father, is expected to join the news conference, according to a city-released media advisory.
Investigators have been aggressively pursuing leads in the case and are now requesting the support of the community, according to the release.
City officials have said they have remained in contact with the Gabe family and have been putting “all available resources” into the investigation.
A Feb. 1 press release confirmed that police served a search warrant to an undisclosed Antioch home while subsequent statements have provided less details on the investigation efforts.
The news conference is scheduled at 11 a.m. at City Hall, 3231 Main St, in Oakley.
Gabe is described as an Asian female, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and was last known to be wearing a white tank top, silver/black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and green/white shoes.
