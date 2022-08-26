Domestic dispute suspect dead following confrontation with Oakley police

An armed man was killed by Oakley police on Thursday, Aug. 25, following a shootout on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane. 

The identity of the suspect was not made available by police.

Police responded to the address at 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving a report of a domestic dispute, according to an Aug. 26 press release. 

