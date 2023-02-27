OAKLEY – Oakley police are investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a man hospitalized with the suspect still on the loose.
Police responded to a call at the Carol Lane apartments at about 4 p.m. after a man was reported to be shot in the leg. Upon arrival at the apartment complex, the victim, who is a former maintenance worker at the Carol Lane apartments, said that he was actually shot at the nearby Raley’s parking lot by an unknown male while he was sitting in his vehicle.
A witness of the shooting said to police that the suspect’s vehicle was a 1996-2000 model silver or beige Honda Civic that was headed at the time toward Bridgehead Road.
