OAKLEY—Oakley police are seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects whom they say shot a man on Sunday.

Police said in a press release they are looking for a Black male aged 20-25 whom the unidentified 44-year-old victim says shot him just before 5 p.m. in the. 4300 block of Lorenzetti Drive.

The man also told police he was confronted later by two other Black males -- all of whom fled in a black Volvo after the shooting and the victim was able to take a photograph of the license plate of the Volvo before the suspects fled

