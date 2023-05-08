OAKLEY—Oakley police are seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects whom they say shot a man on Sunday.
Police said in a press release they are looking for a Black male aged 20-25 whom the unidentified 44-year-old victim says shot him just before 5 p.m. in the. 4300 block of Lorenzetti Drive.
The man also told police he was confronted later by two other Black males -- all of whom fled in a black Volvo after the shooting and the victim was able to take a photograph of the license plate of the Volvo before the suspects fled
The gunshot victim remains in unknown condition at a local hospital on Monday, May 8, police said.
Shortly thereafter, a deputy sheriff from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff pursued the Volvo heading west on Highway 4, but lost it near the Port Chicago exit. Officers from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, California Highway Patrol, Oakley, Pittsburgh and Concord police departments searched the area for the Volvo that eventually was found on a nearby street, police said. It was unoccupied and it had obviously been involved in a crash as evidenced by significant damage and deployed airbags.
After an extensive search, one of the suspects -- the registered owner of the car and identified as Bryan Cummings, 19, of Oakland -- was found hiding in a bush in the field, police said. Cummings was arrested, and later booked in connection with the shooting. A “ghost gun”, a gun with no manufacturer markings or serial numbers, was found inside the Volvo. In this case the lower frame of the handgun had no manufacturer associated with it and it had no serial numbers, the lower frame was mated to a Glock slide. The gun was loaded with live rounds and it had an extended magazine in it. A large amount of marijuana was also found inside the Volvo ,police said
Oakley police detectives are trying to find and identify the two other suspects.
Cummings has an arrest record, police say, with arrests for carrying a loaded firearm with an extended magazine, and again for robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm, hit and run and obstructing law enforcement officers -- both in Alameda County.
Police also seek the public's help in finding the suspect in another shooting on Sunday, this one just after 5 p.m. near E. Ruby Street and 3rd Street.
Officers found spent shell casings in the area and reviewed surveillance video to determine that a gray SUV was chasing a black Buick Regal and the occupants of the SUV were shooting at the Buick, Oakley police said in a press release/
No bullet holes were found in nearby houses and vehicles, and police also said no victims had checked in for gunshot wounds. The case remains under investigation.
Police anybody with information on either of these cases to call them at 925-625-8060.
