OAKLEY—The Oakley Police Department announced an arrest Monday, Jan. 23, in the case of a reported “strong-arm robbery” at the Chevron station at 5433 Neroly Road.
At about 9:40 p.m., a store employee reported a Hispanic adult male, wearing black clothing and gloves, entered the store and demanded money from the register. At 10:31 p.m. Oakley police were notified that county Sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle heading into the city. Oakley officers chased the vehicle onto a dead-end street and the suspect fled his vehicle.
Oakley Police Officers Brett Jackson and Malik Jackson chased him down an alley and caught him as he tried to jump over a fence, according to a Oakley police press release
Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard identified the suspect as Jorge Lara, 25, of Oakley. Lara had an arrest warrant related to a parole violation and robbery. Lara was also found with large amounts of cash, and the Oakley Police Investigations Bureau is looking into whether or not Lara may have been involved in a string of similar robberies in Oakley and Brentwood a couple of weeks ago.
Lara has been booked at the main jail in Martinez.
Beard also said, “Once again I stand proud of my officers and supervisors to take an aggressive stance against crime and to quickly piece together multiple pieces of simultaneous information and establish a nexus to not only what they had going on, but also to previous crimes against our residents and business owners.”
