OAKLEY—The Oakley Police Department announced an arrest Monday, Jan. 23, in the case of a reported “strong-arm robbery” at the Chevron station at 5433 Neroly Road.

At about 9:40 p.m., a store employee reported a Hispanic adult male, wearing black clothing and gloves, entered the store and demanded money from the register. At 10:31 p.m. Oakley police were notified that county Sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle heading into the city. Oakley officers chased the vehicle onto a dead-end street and the suspect fled his vehicle.

Oakley Police Officers Brett Jackson and Malik Jackson chased him down an alley and caught him as he tried to jump over a fence, according to a Oakley police press release

