OAKLEY—Oakley Police arrested Bobby Dolton, 30, on suspicion of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon Friday after a stabbing incident on Stony Hill Court.
Officers found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries and, while providing immediate medical care, carried him to safety while other officers secured the house until firefighters and paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital. Condition of the victim was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.
The original report to police dispatch said a son had assaulted his father, according to a press release from Police Chief Paul Beard.
Police said family members reported that the suspect was inside the house by himself and no other persons were in danger because of him. Oakley Police Department called in crisis negotiators and many off-duty personnel to cope with the high-risk situation. Oakley officers established contact with the suspect, but he refused to exit the house and at a certain point he terminated all contact.
Officers broke into the home where the suspect was found armed with two knives. The suspect refused to surrender or drop his weapons. Oakley officers deployed a Taser, overcame the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was arrested and transported to the county jail in Martinez.
In a press release, Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said, “Mental health issues played a role in this case. I do not believe mental health is ever a complete excuse for criminal activity, but I do acknowledge mental health breakdowns can sometimes lead to criminal activity. If you, or somebody you care for, experience a mental health crisis episode please call the Contra Costa County Health Services crisis services phone number at 1-888-678-7277. You can always call your local police department as well because police officers are trained to identify mental health issues and mitigate them in the least intrusive way possible.”
Beard also thanked the Sheriff’s Department, the Antioch and Brentwood police departments for their assistance in the incident.
