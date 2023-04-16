Oakley Police logo_EDITORIAL ART

OAKLEY—Oakley Police arrested Bobby Dolton, 30, on suspicion of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon Friday after a stabbing incident on Stony Hill Court.

Officers found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries and, while providing immediate medical care, carried him to safety while other officers secured the house until firefighters and paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital. Condition of the victim was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

The original report to police dispatch said a son had assaulted his father, according to a press release from Police Chief Paul Beard.

