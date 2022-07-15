Oakley police are searching for any additional alleged victims of an Oakley woman already accused of lewd and lascivious acts with multiple boys.
Jennifer Decarlo, 34, of Oakley, has already been charged with 21 felonies and remains in custody in a county jail on $1.1 million bail, but authorities believe there could be additional victims.
“Based on the facts gathered in this case, the Oakley Police Department believes there may be additional victims of Decarlo,” the department said in a news release.
Oakley police first received a report of alleged lewd and lascivious acts between Decarlo and a juvenile male victim in March, police said.
Authorities said many interviews were conducted and search warrants issued. Several items of undisclosed evidence were collected and analyzed which corroborated the alleged lewd acts of the woman with the original victim and additional male victims, between the ages of 13 and 16 years old, between January and March of this year, police said.
Decarlo is believed to have met each victim through family, friends, or acquaintances, authorities said.
Decarlo was arrested at her residence in May and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, authorities said. The Contra Costa County District Attorney subsequently brought 21 felony charges against her.
Any additional victims are urged to contact Oakley Police Detective Minister at 925-625-8822 or police dispatch at 925-625-8060.
Decarlo has been charged on the following counts:
Count 1) PC288(a) - Lewd act with a child under 14
Count 2) PC288(a) - Lewd act with a child under 14
Count 3) PC288(a) - Lewd act with a child under 14
Count 4) PC261.5(d) - Unlawful intercourse with minor under 16
Count 5) PC287(b)(2) - Oral copulation with minor under 16
Count 6) PC288(c)(1) - Lewd act with a child 14 or 15; 10< year age difference
Count 7) PC288(c)(1) - Lewd act with a child 14 or 15; 10< year age difference
Count 8) PC288(c)(1) - Lewd act with a child 14 or 15; 10< year age difference
Count 9) PC288(c)(1) - Lewd act with a child 14 or 15; 10< year age difference
Count 10) PC288.2(a) - Sending harmful matter with intent to seduce minor
Count 11) PC288.3(a) - Communicating with minor for purpose of lewd act
Count 12) PC288.4(b) - Arranging to meet minor for purpose of lewd act
Count 13) PC261.5(c) - Unlawful intercourse with minor
Count 14) PC287(b)(1) - Oral copulation with minor
Count 15) PC288.3(a) - Communicating with minor for purpose of lewd act
Count 16) PC288.4(b) - Arranging to meet minor for purpose of lewd act
Count 17) PC288(c)(1) - Lewd act w/a child 14 or 15; 10< year age difference
Count 18) PC287(b)(2) - Oral copulation with minor under 16
Count 19) PC261.5(d) - Unlawful intercourse with minor under 16
Count 20) PC288.3(a) - Communicating with minor for purpose of lewd act
Count 21) PC288.4(b) - Arranging to meet minor for purpose of lewd act
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.