Two longtime Oakley police sergeants are being promoted to lieutenant.
Robert Roberts and Logan Cartwright will be administrators of the Operations and Support Services divisions, respectively, the city announced in a news release.
The pair will start their new positions on March 13.
“Lieutenants Roberts and Cartwright fill voids that have been left vacant for a period of time, and their presence as division commanders is greatly needed,” the city said in a statement.
Roberts started his career in 1995, when he went to work for the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, which previously had a police services contract with Oakley. He worked in the detention and patrol divisions for the sheriff’s office and has also served as a police canine handler and canine unit manager. He remained with the Oakley Police Department when it became a standalone department in 2016, working as a patrol and investigations sergeant.
Cartwright, a lifelong Oakley resident, started his career in 2002 with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, also working in the detention and patrol divisions. He transferred to the Oakley Police Department when it was under a contract agreement with the sheriff’s office.
Like Roberts, Cartwright stayed with the Oakley Police Department when it became a separate department, and he was promoted to sergeant in 2017. A traffic enforcement expert, he has also worked patrol and investigations for the Oakley department.
