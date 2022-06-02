Oakley police plan to announce developments in the Alexis Gabe case during a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 2, the city said in a news release.
Oakley officials did not immediately disclose what details will be discussed, other than saying Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard will provide a “significant update” on the case and the suspect in the case.
Gabe was first reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” on Jan. 27. Her last known location was Benttree Way in Antioch and her car was reportedly found with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley, according to the missing-person flyers distributed by friends and family across East County.
Police announced during an April 28 news conference that they “strongly suspect foul play” in Gabe’s disappearance and showed a video of a person of interest believed to have been the one to have abandoned Gabe’s car immediately following her disappearance.
The suspect in the video is described as a man of slim build, standing 5-feet, 11 inches to 6-feet tall with dark skin. He can be seen in the surveillance footage wearing a large jacket, beanie, and N95-type facemask with a beard protruding from beneath it.
According to authorities, the footage was taken at the intersection of Oakley Road and Beldin Lane, roughly five minutes from where the vehicle was abandoned. The suspect appears to flee on foot in the direction of Antioch.
City officials and an anonymous donor have established a $100,000 reward for information in the case.
The council increased its award contribution from $10,000 to $50,000 in late May. An anonymous donor previously pledged $50,000, with the fund now totaling to $100,000.
Anyone with information on Gabe’s whereabouts is asked to call 925-625-7009 or Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.