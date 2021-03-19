The Oakley Police Department has announced the appointment of its newest K9 handler, Officer Tyler Radcliffe and introduce his canine, Harkon. Officer Radcliffe was selected for the assignment based on his continued dedication and interaction with the community of Oakley. Officer Radcliffe has volunteered his time to the canine program and his proactive approach to policing will make him an excellent K9 handler. Joining Officer Radcliffe, and his almost 15 years of experience, is his partner Harkon, an 18 month old German Shepherd.
“I look forward to working Harkon and getting to know him,” said Radcliffe. “Dogs have the ability to enhance an investigation, so Harkon will be a great asset to the OPD and Oakley as a whole.”
Officer Radcliffe and Harkon will soon begin their extensive training program, after which they will provide the Oakley community with the continued excellent service it expects. “I am excited to have our newest canine, Harkon, join forces with a quality officer like Officer Radcliffe,” said Chief Dean Capelletti. “I know he is also excited to get out into the community with his new partner and make Oakley an even safer place than it already is. Harkon is a great addition to our team.”
