The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed arson charges against a 25-year-old Oakley man this week after police alleged that he torched an unoccupied vehicle and damaged a home with a Molotov cocktail in separate incidents last year in Brentwood.
Justin MartinSilva, 25, was arrested at his Gamay Circle home in Oakley earlier this month after Brentwood police detectives served a search warrant related to the cases, police said in a news release this week.
Police believe MartinSilva torched an unoccupied vehicle in the area of Viola Court and Wildflower Loop in Brentwood on Nov. 26 and damaged the side yard of a home in the 500 block of Foxglove Court in Brentwood on Dec. 30.
“Both incidents involved the same victim and fire personnel confirmed the fires were a result of arson,” police said in a statement. “Through the course of the investigation, the victim stated he knew the suspect.”
Police served a search warrant on a home where MartinSilva lives, in the 1300 block of Gamay Circle in Oakley, on Feb. 3 and subsequently arrested him on several charges, primarily arson and possession of arson material, police said.
“Yesterday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against MartinSilva for: arson, possession of arson material, possession of explosive device with intent to injure, and other charges,” police said in a statement.
As of Feb. 8, MartinSilva remained in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility with bail set at $625,000.
