OAKLEY — Police are investigating an accident that led to the death of an Oakley man after his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Laurel Road in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 29.
The man, identified by police as a 48-year-old resident of both Oakely and Idaho, was killed upon impact after he struck a vehicle occupied by a driver and two passengers. Police did not release any other identifying information.
“The driver of the other vehicle fully cooperated with our investigation and alcohol/drugs are not believed to be an issue on the part of that driver,” Chief Paul Beard said via email. “The driver was not taken into custody. Our investigation is revealing the motorcyclist was traveling at a very high rate of speed.”
