The Oakley City Council met on Wednesday, July 19 to discuss changes to the Park Master Plan, for the future park at the end of Sellers Avenue. The meeting focused on the two current plans and what elements residents liked the most.
The first plan for the 55-acre park was created in 2019 and the two newest plans have been heavily influenced by community feedback.
“It was important to go back and take a look at what people wanted,” said Brian Fletcher of Callander Associates, the company designing the park.
There will be one or two more City Council meetings on the topic, and the plans will continue to be revised, then chosen at one of those meetings, officials said. The goal, they added, is to have another draft of the master plan in September, and the final draft While both plans include multipurpose fields for soccer and baseball, access to fishing and other water activities, and more. However, there are also large differences between the two, and people commented on the aspects that they liked and disliked.
Of the two plans shown at the meeting, one was based on a more “traditional park theme.” According to Fletcher, this theme covers, “active field sports, destination play, other active sports, fishing, agriculture with community gardens.”
This first plan is more of what would typically be seen at other sports complexes such as Sunset Park in Brentwood. This focus on active recreation would encourage those who visited to enjoy their time playing sports as well as the trails around the park.
The second of the plans emphasized “outdoor recreation.” This plan is focused more on its location being on the Emerson Slough and close to the Delta. So while fields are included, though smaller than the other plan, it offers more for fishing and camping with the possibility of drawing a fishing competition to the area.
“We wanted to use this opportunity as a means to show you something a bit different,” said Fletcher. “We wanted to show you an alternative that celebrates what is unique about Oakley and the region.”
This region also will incorporate the wine industry of Oakley by including a small-scale vineyard and tasting rooms.
Both of these plans are still being developed, and a section of the meeting was dedicated to hearing public opinion on what was proposed. While different changes were proposed for each of the plans, many said they thought that community gardens would fit well with both plans and should be emphasized more.
John Cain, who has led the restoration of the nearby Dutch Slough and the Delta, said he was glad that the project was finally making progress and how it would benefit greatly if the project was further integrated into the restoration of the Dutch Slough. Further information about the restoration can be found at https://bit.ly/3Qd2I5U
According to Cain, the Dutch Slough “has more plant and wildlife at the Dutch Slough site than any other site in the Delta. The more we can show this park site and the plan is compatible with the restoration the easier it is to get it funded.”
During public comments, fisherman Nick Cloutier spoke in support of the second plan for a more fishing-based park. “There are multiple kids in our neighborhood that ride around on their bikes trying to find places to fish and everything is private out here,” he said. “You can’t go on a shoreline, you can’t do anything.”
The plan is still being developed and the designers are working to ensure it is what the citizens of Oakley want. The city has planned more workshops on a date to be announced. The goal is to have the completed master plan by the end of the year.
