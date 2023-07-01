Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
Top Story
Oakley residents enjoy Summerfest in triple-digit heat
- Jeff Weisinger
-
- Updated
- 0
Local and other East County residents braved 100-degree weather and a heat advisory from the National Weather Service, finding ways to stay cool during the second annual Summerfest on Main Street in Oakley on Saturday
afternoon to celebrate the summer.
The 100-plus degree heat made for a less than expected crowd Saturday afternoon. However, there were also no reported heat-related injuries of those who attended Summerfest, according to Oakley City Manager Joshua McMurray.
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Brentwood to celebrate July 4 with Carnique
- A July 4th celebration – without fireworks
- Police seek area credit unions robbery suspect
- Brentwood police arrest Antioch man on felony probation who was passed out in car
- Heritage duo catches big scholarship in national fishing championships on Delta
- Homes in Brentwood, Discovery Bay raided as part of 20-house illegal marijuana bust
- Fourth of July events in East County
- Creek project could mean new bridge
- Heat advisory issued for East County this weekend
- How to detect, protect against skin cancer
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] June 2023 Pets
- Independence High School Graduation 2023
- Heritage Graduation 2023
- [Photos] Pioneer Pride Banner Hanging
- Liberty High School Graduation 2023
- Deer Valley Graduation 2023
- [Photos] Lions Club of Brentwood installs new officers
- Which zip code in each state has the highest median income?
- Antioch High Graduation 2023
- Freedom High School Graduation 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.