When a spate of fires sparked by high winds and flailing utility lines ignited in Bethel Island, Oakley and Knightsen during the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 27, residents and first responders faced a growing set of challenges as an evacuation of the Summer Lake neighborhood was ordered, and those challenges were exacerbated by the one-way-in and one-way-out configuration of the subdivision.
During a Nov. 14 meeting of the Summer Lake Homeowners Association Safety Committee, neighborhood residents described evacuation experiences ranging from the relatively uneventful to getting stuck on East Cypress Road in bumper-to-bumper traffic. On hand to discuss the event were representatives of some of the agencies that responded to the emergency, including City of Oakley Police Chief Eric Christensen, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Chief Brian Helmick and City of Oakley Mayor Claire Alaura, among others.
“We all know that East Cypress — the majority of the road, about 50% of the three miles from here to Main Street — is a two-lane, pretty rickety road,” said Craig Leighty, chairperson of the safety committee. “People got bogged down on that road. I heard that people were on that road trying to get out of the neighborhood — granted, they were out of Summer Lake — but they were still trying to evacuate. They were on that road for an hour, bogged down in traffic.”
The Summer Lake fire, which would eventually spread to 20 acres, was reported at 5 a.m. when, according to an ECCFPD press release, malfunctioning PG&E equipment began casting sparks, igniting tinder-dry grass near East Cypress and Bethel Island roads. Firefighters from multiple agencies converged on the area and began operations. Less than 15 minutes later, another 20-acre blaze broke out near the intersection of East Cypress Road and Knightsen Avenue, and it would complicate the Summer Lake evacuation ordered around 5:30 a.m.
Getting the evacuation message to residents was a considerable challenge. Those residents who registered with the Nixle alert service received a text message, but Christensen doubts the alert would have woken those still sleeping when it was issued. Additionally, cell reception on some carriers is limited in Summer Lake under the best of conditions. When power to the area was shut off, cell towers also lost power, leaving more without cell service. The Oakley Police Department resorted to going door to door, and still some never heard alerts, including Leighty, who was only awakened by a phone call from a concerned friend. By the time he and his wife got out of the house, the evacuation order had been lifted.
“We have to work on our door to door (notifications),” said Christensen. “We have to make sure that we hit every street. We have to make sure we hit every house.”
Summer Lake resident Sharon Kuykendall said she went outside before dawn to discover smoke drifting through the area, and a neighbor told her she needed to evacuate. Kuykendall said it was “pure chaos” as she exited the neighborhood with fire burning on both sides and embers blowing across the road. She and her adult daughter only made it a short distance before traffic ground to a halt, and Kuykendall sat there for an hour and 20 minutes.
“I have to say that there were a lot of cops going up and down the road,” said Kuykendall. “Not one of them directed us. Not one of them told us which way to go. There was no communication at all. We were pretty much sitting there with nothing – no alerts, no nothing.”
Kuykendall got turned around three times before she finally made her escape by taking East Cypress Road to Sandmound Boulevard and across the Rock Slough Bridge, a little-known escape path that connects to Delta Road. This route crosses private property and is normally closed to public travel. Reportedly, the first people to attempt this route came up against locked gates, but at some point, property owners opened them to aid the evacuation.
A common complaint among evacuees was that firefighters battling the Knightsen blaze had placed a hose across Cypress Avenue, slowing the evacuation and creating an impossible obstacle for some drivers, including Kuykendall. ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert explained that a wooden bridge was built to allow drivers to slowly go over the hose, allowing the evacuation to proceed, but still preserving the line that was critical for the protection of firefighters and firefighting efforts. Despite the accommodation, some vehicles were unable to negotiate the bridge.
“We had 40 to 50-foot flame lengths shooting up in the air,” said Aubert of the Knightsen fire. “At that point, East Cypress has a very limited water supply. The only hydrant that was actually able to be utilized was on the north side of East Cypress. With that much fire, we need a consistent water supply to fight the fire.”
During the safety committee meeting, a number of attendees expressed frustration with community’s single means of entry and exit. Several called on officials to resolve the situation by extending Bethel Island Road to Delta Road, and widening all of Cypress Road to two lanes in each direction, while Alaura indicated that any road construction would be need to be paid for by developers building in the area.
“We really need a different level of leadership from our Oakley City Council,” said a Summer Lake resident who wished to remain anonymous. “...We need them to rise to the occasion here, and to make some really serious steps in good faith that they’re going to look at all options, and press the county and advocate for us on our behalf because it could have been so much worse.”
Christensen wants to incorporate the lessons learned from the Summer Lake evacuation into the planning and practice for future evacuation events.
“We’ve all learned some really good lessons,” said Christensen. “I think people need to heed the lesson learned of the neighbors there that it can happen anywhere. People there would have said, ‘No, this will never happen here.’ We all have to think these things through. If there is a call that comes through, and I have to evacuate, what is the most important thing that I’m going to grab from the house? What is the way that I’m going to get out from my house to a place of safety? Make sure you’ve thought that through. If it can happen in Summer Lake, it can happen anywhere.”
To register with the Contra Costa County Community Warning System for emergency alerts, visit www.cococws.us. To register with Nixle, visit www.nixle.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.