The City of Oakley issued a formal response to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Board of Directors after the district called into question city practices pertaining to development and the collection of related fees.
The 8-page response, authored by Oakley City Attorney Derek Cole, was released Tuesday night, Oct. 20. It responds to concerns the fire district raised in two letters dated Oct. 8 and Oct. 13 addressed to the Oakley City Council.
“The letter serves as the city’s position on all the issues, and at this time we do not intend to comment further,” said Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick in an email to the Press. “The city council’s expectation is that our staff and city attorney will work with the district’s staff and counsel toward resolution of the outstanding disputes.”
Similarly, the district’s response to the letter also indicated a willingness to restart efforts between all parties to resolve the issues that remain outstanding.
“We are in receipt of the letter,” ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick said. “At this time, we are respectfully going to agree to disagree with many of the items. We don’t see the value of continuing to do the back and forth. The district, however, is going to invest its time in working with the city to resolve the issues. We’re hoping we can resolve them. If not, we’ll double back.”
The district made public its concerns after months of behind-the-scenes negotiations with the city stalled. They claimed that the city’s unmitigated growth impacts the district’s fire and rescue capabilities, not just in Oakley, but across the entire district.
In his letter, Cole expressed regret that the district had taken its concerns public, stating that though there were differences between the city and the district, city staff never believed that a resolution was out of reach. He added that the district’s action’s “do not help maintain an effective working relationship between our agencies.”
The letter goes on to detail the city’s perspective on issues including the assessment of impact fees on new development projects, the negotiation of impact fees for the newly built Contra Costa Logistics Center and the establishment of community facilities districts (CFD) to help offset the district’s ongoing operating costs related to new development. As expected, the city’s perspective is at odds with that of the district.
“As I explain within, your letters make several incorrect statements related to the
Cooperative Funding Agreement Regarding the Construction of Fire Station 55 (‘Station
55 Agreement’),” wrote Cole. “You also make a number of inaccurate representations about other matters, especially concerning the city’s implementation of community facilities districts
for district operations. The city council has directed me to write this letter to make sure
the factual record regarding the matters you have raised is corrected.”
It is unclear what steps will be taken next as both parties look toward resolving their differences. Nor is it clear what will happen if the city and the district are unable to negotiate a resolution. However, at the conclusion of the ECCFPD Board of Directors Oct. 14 meeting, the district did hint at how it might proceed should negotiations stall once more.
Board Vice President Stephen Smith directed district staff to research and prepare a draft policy for the board’s consideration on automatically opposing development that will not contribute impact fees and CFDs at the levels identified in the district’s fee studies. At the same time, Director Joe Young directed staff to research the process and analyze the feasibility of implementing impact zones. In this concept, the district would restrict capital investment to areas that have adopted revised impact fees. It remains to be seen when those staff reports will be available.
“Our interest is providing a higher level of service to the community,” said ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert. “We just want to get back to the table, work out these details and keep moving forward.”
