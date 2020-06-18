As summer rolls into the city, a number of roadway improvement projects will commence.
City leaders recently approved two construction contracts and one consulting services agreement, paving the way for a key stretch of Laurel Road to be reconstructed and at least two neighborhood streets repaired and resurfaced.
“Laurel Road carries more traffic than any other roadway in Oakley and will only get busier,” said Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick. “Accommodating the increased traffic demands on this roadway will play an important role in alleviating congestion throughout Oakley.”
Laurel Road from Mellowood Drive to Main Street will be reconstructed. The north side of Laurel will be widened; the Main Street and Laurel Road signal modernized to accommodate an additional turn lane; all damaged curb, gutters and sidewalks replaced; and new landscaping, irrigation and streetlights added.
The area’s roadway base has chronically failed, causing a costly maintenance issue that will be alleviated by this work, city officials said.
The project, slated to start in early July, should be wrapped up by the end of October. The work is expected to cost about $2.7 million, paid from traffic impact fee funds garnered from new developments.
“Laurel Road is a major arterial street in Oakley and a key component of the city’s transportation network, in addition to being the only direct connector to Highway 4,” said Public Works Director Kevin Rohani. “The improvements and widening of Laurel Road are a priority for the City of Oakley.”
A separate project will repair and resurface Summer Lake neighborhood streets, south of East Cypress Road and Fall Lane neighborhood roadway surfaces, between Mellowood Drive and Main Street.
Rohani noted that yearly wear and tear can cause pavement conditions to change, meaning that streets need preventative maintenance to assure functionality.
The project, likely completed by the end of summer, will cost around $955,000. The city previously budgeted around $1.7 million for the work, drawing from gas tax funds, general capital project monies and community benefit funds garnered from the future logistics center developer.
Any unused funds will roll into the next neighborhood road rehabilitation project, City Manager Bryan Montgomery said.
“This project compliments the street resurfacing work that has been taking place over the years on the arterial and collector roads in the community,” Rohani said. “All of these projects not only improve the quality of the streets in the community but also enhance the quality of life for the residents.”
For more details about the Laurel Road project, visit https://go.aws/3hFTcVd.
For more information on the road repair and resurfacing work, visit https://go.aws/3hEMkaE.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.