The Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) Board of Trustees is accepting applications from community members interested in filling the seat of long standing Board Member Mark Jordan, who died on Sept. 12. Jordan was first elected to the school board in November 1989, and he was re-elected for an additional 4-year term in November 2018.
Under California State law, when a seat on the Board of Education becomes open, trustees can choose to fill a vacant seat via appointment or through a special election. On Sept. 25, the OUESD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fill the vacancy by appointment. The cost of a special election, estimated to be more than $40,000, was a major reason for the board’s decision.
Interested candidates must reside within the boundaries of the Oakley Union Elementary School District, a citizen of California, at least 18 years old, registered to vote and have no disqualifying criminal record. Candidates also cannot work for OUESD or have any affiliations with the district that would be deemed a conflict-of-interest.
OUESD trustees will interview candidates and make a selection to fill the vacancy in open session at the Oct. 23 regular school board meeting.
Jordan’s term does not end until November 2022; however, the filling of Jordan’s seat will be until November 2020.
If interested, please contact Kelly Edwards, executive assistant to the superintendent, at 925-625-5050 or kedwards@ouesd.k12.ca.us. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m.
For additional questions, contact Superintendent Greg Hetrick at 925-625-5052 or ghetrick@ouesd.k12.ca.us.
