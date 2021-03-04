On Wednesday, March 3, the Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) interim board met for a special meeting to appoint a new member to trustee area 2.
The board reviewed the 11 applicants for the position, then voted 3-0 to provisionally appoint Lynell Fuller to the area 2 seat. Fuller was immediately sworn in and joined the interim board members from the Contra Costa County Board of Education (CCCBE) to continue with the meeting.
After Fuller’s appointment the board moved to the next item on the agenda pertaining to the method OUESD will use to fill the remaining four vacant board seats. Following a presentation from the district’s legal counsel, the board voted unanimously to continue with the provisional appointment process to fill the remaining vacant seats.
OUESD Superintendent Greg Hetrick extended his congratulations to Fuller and noted the four vacant seats fall in two categories.
“Two of the vacant seats are tied to trustee areas one and five, and the other two vacant seats are going to be filled at-large,” said Hetrick. “The details for filling the vacant seats will be discussed at the March 9, OUESD regular board meeting.”
CCCBE members are filling in vacant seat temporarily since the previous board was forced to resign last month following the publication of disparaging remarks made about the district’s parents.
