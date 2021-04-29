Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) Superintendent Greg Hetrick announced Monday that he will be retiring at the end of the school year.
“With a heavy heart, I am sharing with you today that I have decided to retire as your superintendent at the end of this school year,” Hetrick wrote in a letter to the district’s families. “There is really never a good time to retire as a superintendent, as the work will never be done, but for me and my family, the time is right.”
Hetrick has spent more than three decades in education and came to the Oakley district in 2002 as assistant principal at O’Hara Park Middle School. He worked in the Brentwood Union School District from 2014 to 2016, then returned to Oakley as superintendent, where he has served through a housing surge, new school construction, distance learning, hybrid learning and a scandal that led to the resignation of the entire board of trustees. With a new board in place, the search for a new superintendent can begin.
“The Board of Trustees will discuss in future meetings the next steps in the search for a new superintendent,” stated a letter from the board released Monday. “We want to thank Superintendent Hetrick for agreeing to remain with the district while our newly appointed board begins the important work of finding its next leader. We have great confidence in our district’s staff and leadership team, and in their ability to ensure that there is no interruption to learning, nor to the district’s operations, during this transition.”
The letter acknowledged Hetrick’s hard work and commitment to the district, thanking him for his leadership and perseverance.
Hetrick’s ties to East County are strong. He is an Antioch native, and he and his wife raised their children in Oakley. His mother worked for OUESD and still serves as a substitute teacher. His wife’s parents also worked for the district.
“As I reflect on the work that has been done, I am proud to have been able to serve the OUESD community for more than 20 years,” he said.
