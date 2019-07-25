The City of Oakley is now accepting applications to fill a seat on the Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging for a two-year term that starts in October.
The application deadline is Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
The Advisory Council on Aging is appointed by the board of supervisors to advise on matters associated with programs relating to older adults in accordance with the Older Americans Act. The council meets the third Wednesday of each month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Pleasant Hill.
Applications are available at the Oakley City Clerk’s office at 3231 Main St. in Oakley, or on the city’s website at bit.ly/councilonaging_application. For applications questions, contact Libby Vreonis at vreonis@ci.oakley.ca.us or 925-625-7013.
