Four-legged weed-eaters will again be munching their way through Oakley in an eye-catching, cost-effective way to clear unwanted brush.
City leaders recently signed up to $50,000 annual contract with Rancho Cordova-based supplier Capra Environmental Services Corp. to complete on-call weed and brush maintenance using goats and sheep.
“Goat and sheep grazing provides weed and brush maintenance in a very cost-effective way, compared to using contractors with mechanized equipment,” Oakley Public Works Director Kevin Rohani said. “It is also an environmentally friendly maintenance practice.”
The chompers are scheduled to eat their way through 10 possible locations. The full list of likely locations includes Teakwood Basin, Fandoras Circle, Terra Verde Lane, Stirrup Drive, Piper Channel, Las Dunas Avenue, Del Antico Avenue, the east and west portions of Live Oak Basin and the lot next to 1530 Neroly Road.
City officials say the creatures not only cut down on human costs, but they provide residents an enjoyable visual display. The up to $50,000-a-year, two-year contract will be paid using stormwater maintenance fund monies.
Oakley’s been using such services for about seven years and intermittently prior to that, said City Manager Bryan Montgomery.
Capra Environmental Services transports the livestock to the selected locations; sets up animal-containing electric fences; maintains shepherds on-site; and lets the animals work their magic. The company charges $1,350 an acre for sites less than 3 acres, and $1,000 an acre for locations over 3 acres.
Capra Environmental Services also serves state-owned areas, cities, counties, corporations, homeowners associations, reclamation districts, water districts and private landowners, said John Quinn, a representative of Capra Environmental Services.
Company officials note that the natural service avoids the use of unnatural herbicides and the subsequent possibility of water contamination. It also naturally fertilizes the land and reduces the risk of humans injuring themselves in rugged terrain.
“The goats provide essential services that help protect our city, weed abatement, vegetation management and fire prevention,” Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick said. “They’re very efficient and what they do because they eat almost anything in their path.”
To read a staff report on the upcoming work, visit https://go.aws/3cbSZpO.
