A handful of safety improvements will soon benefit users at key points of the Delta De Anza and Marsh Creek regional trails.
The city will install solar-powered beacon crossing systems at the Marsh Creek Regional Trail’s Delta and Laurel road crossings; bike lanes on West Cypress Road, between Rose Avenue and Waterford Way; and a high-visibility green bike lane marking at the Main Street and West Cypress Road intersection.
“These improvements will make hiking and biking on the trails in Oakley safer and the connection between the Delta De Anza Regional Trail and the Marsh Creek Regional Trail more apparent,” said Mayor Kevin Romick.
The bulk of the preliminary $109,774 project, scheduled for completion in December, will be funded through a $130,000 state-awarded Transportation Development Act (TDA) grant, with any additional price increases, up to $53,500, handled through a 2012 Bond Benefit fund.
In line with the grant’s focus, the improvements target Delta De Anza and Marsh Creek regional trail crossings and connectivity points, said Principal Engineer Billilee Saengchalern.
The rapid-flashing beacons at the crossings at Laurel and Delta roads are intended to increase motorists’ visibility of those about to cross the road, while the Main Street and East Cypress Road intersection green bike lane striping should enhance visibility of bicyclist-reserved areas.
Saengchalern noted that several trail users have pushed for crossing safety enhancements at Laurel and Delta roads, and many bicyclists use the future green-striped intersection as a connection between the Delta De Anza and the Marsh Creek regional trails.
“The focus with the TDA grant was to look at trail crossings and provide connectivity between the Delta De Anza and Marsh Creek Regional Trail, which are the two major trails in our city,” he said.
It’s expected that wayfinding signs will also be installed at the trail crossings, bridging the gap between the East Bay Regional Park signs and local destinations in the area, Saengchalern said.
The city council has approved a construction agreement of up to $109,774 with R&R Pacific Construction Inc. to complete the work, with an additional up to $20,000 approved to cover any change orders.
Crews were scheduled to begin the improvements this week.
For more information on the project, visit https://bit.ly/3e6ouU7.
