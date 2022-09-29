Oakley subdivision blocked over traffic concerns

The Golden Oak subdivision ran into heavy traffic Tuesday night at the Oakley City Council public meeting, leading to its return to the barn for further staff work.
The “infill” proposal for eight new single-family homes just south of the Police Department parking lot drew significant neighborhood blowback, particularly over traffic questions.
Pam Young is seeking approval to subdivide an approximately two-acre parcel into eight single-family residential lots, including improvement of public right-of-way and extension of West Ruby Street to the intersection of Wildcat Way and Fuschia Way.
The staff analysis of the project noted, “While some members of the public did not directly oppose the increase of lots, they did oppose the extension of West Ruby Street and Wildcat Way. The public testified that the extension would result in an increase in traffic and a decrease in public safety. After considering the public comment, testimony, and information received at the hearing, the Planning Commission also questioned the possibility of increased traffic and lack of Traffic Impact Analysis.”
Access from the Police Department lot north of the project drew notice in the staff analysis: “The Oakley Police Department has reviewed the proposed project and noted the extension of West Ruby Street will help increase public safety and decrease response times of service calls by providing an alternative route for emergency services.” The project envisions a new gated southern exit to the police parking lot.
Two neighbors of the project spoke against the project while promoting bikeway or walkway alternatives to the road extension. Council members Sue Higgins and George Fuller also expressed concerns about the lack of traffic calming. Mayor Randy Pope questioned the lack of stop signs and noted the risk of added traffic with the road extension being used as a shortcut around the downtown area.
Kevin Rohani, public works director, noted that the plan allowed for future traffic calming additions but his assertions didn’t sway the council from asking for more staff study.
In other actions Tuesday night, the City Council:
• Approved a ban on single-use plastic utensils for food ware and condiments to match a state law;
• Authorized execution of a Joint Community Facilities agreement between the city of Oakley and East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy for the Cypress Preserve;
• Authorized a purchase and sale agreement with Roy and Erica Pantle for the sale of real property located at 3980 Empire Avenue;
• Declared a city-owned parcel at 4921 Teakwood Drive as “surplus” with the intention of seeking low- and moderate-income housing proposals from qualified non-profit housing developers.
Council member George Fuller also requested a future agenda on the issue of appropriate public comments during council meetings. Fuller expressed concern over recent personal attacks directed at city personnel.
