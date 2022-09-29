Oakley subdivision blocked over traffic concerns

Courtesy of City of Oakley

The proposed Golden Oak subdivision features eight single-family homes and an extension of West Ruby Street to the intersection Wildcat and Fuschia Way.

The Golden Oak subdivision ran into heavy traffic Tuesday night at the Oakley City Council public meeting, leading to its return to the barn for further staff work.

The “infill” proposal for eight new single-family homes just south of the Police Department parking lot drew significant neighborhood blowback, particularly over traffic questions.

Pam Young is seeking approval to subdivide an approximately two-acre parcel into eight single-family residential lots, including improvement of public right-of-way and extension of West Ruby Street to the intersection of Wildcat Way and Fuschia Way.

