Oakley takes first steps toward new library by hiring a firm to do early analysis

Photo courtesy of the Contra Costa County Library

Oakley has begun the process of finding a new permanent home for its library, which currently borrows space from Freedom High School.

Oakley City Manager Josh McMurray said the city has hired a management firm to do early analysis on building a new city library.

A deal last April between Oakley City Council and Contra Costa County would enable Oakley to have its own standalone library by demolishing the old Delta Patrol Sheriff’s Substation located at 210 O’Hara Ave.

“We are still very early in the project and I wish I could provide more detail but it will be another month or two before I know more,” McMurray said. “We have hired Management Partners to assist with some early analysis. The findings of that will be presented to the City Council towards the end of this year.”

