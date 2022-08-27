Oakley takes first steps toward new library by hiring a firm to do early analysis

Oakley City Manager Josh McMurray said the city has hired a management firm to do early analysis on building a new city library.
A deal last April between Oakley City Council and Contra Costa County would enable Oakley to have its own standalone library by demolishing the old Delta Patrol Sheriff’s Substation located at 210 O’Hara Ave.
“We are still very early in the project and I wish I could provide more detail but it will be another month or two before I know more,” McMurray said. “We have hired Management Partners to assist with some early analysis. The findings of that will be presented to the City Council towards the end of this year.”
Until that happens, the Oakley Library borrows space that it initially leased from Freedom High School. The lease began in 1999 and expired in 2004. Because the Oakley Library has no permanent space and Freedom High School is their lease holder, they could be asked to leave at any time without another space to go to, according to the Friends of the Oakley Library’s website.
The city of Oakley has 36 months to secure funding for the construction of and ongoing maintenance of the new space. If the timeline is not met, the property the county is feeding to the city would revert to the county, according to McMurray.
During the Sept. 28, 2021 Oakley City Council meeting, McMurray introduced a cooperative agreement between Contra Costa County and the City of Oakley to commit $400,000 to the demolition of the substation, which did not pass.
Oakley City Council then passed the motion at the April 26 Oakley City Council meeting on a 3-0 vote so that the city and the county will split the $400,000 substation demolition costs.
The Oakley Library averages 500 visitors per day, with much higher numbers in the summer months, according to the Friends of Oakley Library’s website. McMurray said that the library cannot accommodate the community. “The existing library is only 3,000 square feet and does not meet the needs of our almost 45,000 residents” states McMurray. According to the city fire code, at its current size, the space can accommodate only 230 visitors at a time.
