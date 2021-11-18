Oakley to convert to district representation

In the face of mounting legal pressure, Oakley leaders are close to finalizing plans to change how future city councilmembers will be selected.
The change, expected to wrap up with a council vote in December, will replace the current at-large election process with a system in which councilmembers are elected by a district that each would represent.
The change is in response to threats of a lawsuit from a Southern California-based attorney alleging that Oakley’s current voting system violates the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) by fostering an arrangement that reduces the impact of the Latino vote.
The CVRA, signed into law in 2002, bans at-large election methods that impair a protected class’s ability to elect its selected candidates or influence an election outcome.
“The city was threatened with litigation,” said Mayor Sue Higgins this week.” Shortly after receipt of the demand letter, the city council met in closed session to consider the threatened CVRA litigation and, after weighing the legal implications and potential costs of such litigation, directed the city attorney to move forward with the resolution of intent to transition from at-large to district-based elections.”
Several other jurisdictions, including the nearby cities of Antioch, Brentwood, Concord and Martinez, have reluctantly shifted from at-large to district-based election systems after facing similar demands.
It’s expected that Oakley will use a five-area election map, starting with the 2022 election, with candidates chosen by, and representing, districts in which they live. Candidates in districts 2 and 4 will be elected in 2022, with districts 1, 3 and 5 in 2024. The city’s mayoral position would rotate yearly among the five districts.
Current councilmembers, however, will not have their terms extended or shortened by the process — meaning that Higgins and Vice Mayor Randy Pope will be in office until at least 2022, with councilmembers Aaron Meadows, George Fuller and Anissa Williams retaining their seats until at least 2024.
Nancy Marquez-Suarez, assistant to the city manager, declined to say what districts the current councilmembers live in, citing a government code that protects the personal addresses of city employees, including councilmembers, from disclosure under the Public Records Act.
“Nobody has to surrender their seats, so if you are one of three councilmembers who has a term in 2024, you hold on to your seat through 2024,” said City Attorney Derek Cole. “The issue is, what if the district where you live runs in 2022, and you are at-large and you have your seat on the council until 2024. If you don’t run for election in your district in 2022, then basically when your at-large term is up in 2024 you won’t be able to run until 2026 and you may be running against an incumbent for that district. Unfortunately that is just how it works. There is really no way around that.”
The district conversion process was launched when Attorney Kevin Shenkman sent the city a letter threatening legal action if it did not voluntarily change its at-large election system. Shenkman represents the nonprofit Southwest Voter Registration Education Project — the nation’s largest and oldest nonpartisan Latino voter participation organization — which he says includes Oakley residents.
“As of the 2010 census, Oakley had a population of 35,432,” said Shenkman. “These data show that Latinos comprise 35% of the city’s population as of 2010, and likely a greater proportion today. However, Latinos have never been represented on the Oakley City Council in that proportion.…The contrast between the significant Latino proportion of the electorate and the historical underrepresentation of Latinos to be elected to the Oakley City Council is outwardly disturbing and fundamentally hostile toward participation from members of this protected class.”
Shenkman specifically highlighted Latino candidate Dezi Pina’s failed 2016 and 2018 council election attempts, despite receiving significant support from the city’s Latino community.
“These elections evidence vote dilution, which is directly attributable to the city’s unlawful at-large election system,” Shenkman’s letter states.
Fighting the demands to change can be costly, Cole has said.
The city of Santa Monica has spent at least $10 million in its challenge fighting similar demands, and the city of Santa Clara spent $3.3 million in its unsuccessful bid to resist change.
In contrast, voluntarily converting to a district-based system is expected to cost the city about $100,000, Higgins said.
The Oakley City Council initiated the switch to district elections in July, and the governing body has since held five public meetings to work out the district map design.
Such maps must factor in a series of required elements, including that each should contain nearly the same number of people (based on 2020 census figures); be contiguous; follow visible features and boundaries when possible; and respect communities of interest as much as practicable.
“Communities of interest” are defined as defined geographic locations that share a common bond or interest. Examples include subdivisions or sections of a city, such as downtown.
Fuller said he’s excited to usher in the district setup.
“I am happy with the district plan,” Fuller said. “Districting will allow the city to move in a new direction and bring ‘new blood’ onto the dais.”
The conversion process is expected to be completed at the Dec. 14 council meeting at 7 p.m. at 3231 Main St.
For more information on the conversion process, visit https://www.ci.oakley.ca.us/districting/.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.