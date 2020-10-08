The police department is expected to eventually grow.
And now, so will its parking lot.
City leaders signed off on an estimated $172,267 purchase of 17,267 square feet of vacant property at 4960 Fuschia Way to expand the department’s parking lot.
The additional space — adjacent to the south of the existing lot, located just west of the police department portion of City Hall at the Civic Center Plaza — will provide additional parking, trailer and equipment storage space and a new entrance and exit.
The purchase is expected to be paid for with general fund money and should be completed in 2021, explained City Manager Bryan Montgomery, who noted the project’s final design and bid processes are still developing.
The department’s current lot is estimated to be about 12,000 square feet.
The current 41-employee police department is slated to grow in the future, Montgomery added.
“We do need more space and an additional egress/ingress to help the operations of the growing department,” Montgomery said. “We will continue to add officers, and so we need space to accommodate.”
The purchase of land, formerly owned by the Thomas and Rosalia Family Trust, will allow the city to create an entrance and exit point at Ruby Street for call response, joining the two points already established to Main Street and one to Norcross Avenue, Montgomery said.
The city’s 17,000-square-foot acquisition still leaves a sizeable amount of the property for development, including the extension of Ruby Avenue west to Wildcat Way. The land is currently zoned for single-family homes.
“The intent of this acquisition has been contemplated for some years now,” Montgomery said. “The family wasn’t ready to sell when we first approached them some years back but is ready now.”
Mayor Kevin Romick said the additional space will ease the department’s operations.
“Currently, we don’t have enough room to park all police vehicles and supporting apparatus in the same place,” he said. “Enlarging the parking lot will enable officers to access whatever equipment they need from a single location.”
For more information on the project, visit https://bit.ly/33BxdtD.
