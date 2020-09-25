A 2-year-old child fell from a third-floor apartment window on Carol Lane in Oakely, Calif., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The child was flown to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital - Oakland for treatment of unspecified injuries. No information on how the incident occurred was made available. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A toddler was flown to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital - Oakland after a fall from the window of a third-floor apartment off Carol Lane in Oakley, Friday, Sept. 25.
The incident was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Radio traffic between the Contra Costa Regional Fire Communications Center and responders on scene indicated that the 2-year-old child fell feet first from the window and was conscious and crying after the fall.
A ConFire air ambulance landed in a field at Orchard Park School adjacent to the apartment complex and firefighters used bolt cutters to get through a locked gate to gain access to the field.
No further information regarding the incident has been released.
