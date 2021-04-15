The Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) board has filled all its vacancies and can now work to move the district forward into a post-pandemic era.
Two of the board seats were filled by appointments made by the interim board — members of the county’s board of education — in March, and the remaining three were filled on April 6.
With all five members installed, the board can now focus on students returning to campus this week and create a plan for next school year.
Sherry Seat was appointed to fill the Area 1 seat and will serve as clerk of the board; Lynell Fuller was appointed to the Area 2 and will serve as board president; Ann Corridon, Craig Pearson and Paul DiDonato were appointed to the remaining three seats, which are at-large until November of next year.
“I think it’s going well so far,” said Fuller. “I really appreciate the county stepping in and being the interim board members and providing support and guidance for me and the newly seated board members. I’m excited and overwhelmed, but overwhelmed in a good way.”
Fuller was the first member to be appointed and was therefore privy to all interviews of candidates for the remaining four seats. She said she hoped the individuals who applied will continue to stay engaged, because they brought so many good ideas.
“I was impressed, and I took notes,” she said. “I would love to reach out to them and get some of their ideas onto the agenda for a future meeting. Everyone had good things to say, especially about ensuring our students have what they need.”
Fuller said student achievement is the overarching goal for her, and she looks forward to drawing feedback from the community to create a list and start chipping away at it.
As the board settled in, the district welcomed students back to campus Thursday, April 15.
OUESD Superintendent Greg Hetrick announced at the beginning of April that the district would begin in-person hybrid learning and new remote learning schedules. He was the only East County superintendent to do so without a board vote.
“We worked collaboratively with our union partners and agreed on a timeline for our return to in-person hybrid without a date being set by the interim board,” Hetrick said. “The relationship between the unions and the district has been and continues to be a very collaborative one.”
DiDonato, a Bethel Island resident, said he was glad to see children coming back to school.
As a parent, he understands the difficulties of the past year and hopes to see schools return to full-time schedules as soon as it is safe.
“I want parents to know that as a board member I understand the extraordinary frustrations and angst the community is feeling by their children not being back to school, and the lack of control over their lives as a result of the pandemic,” he said. “There is nothing any of us are doing to decelerate getting children back to school. In fact, we are attempting to accelerate that, without putting our children and our staff at risk.”
Like Fuller — whose youngest child is in high school — Seat is a current district parent. Seat felt she can offer a unique point of view on the board, since her three children are all in OUESD schools. She said the unprecedented situation of an all-new board offers its own challenge, but it’s not the board’s biggest challenge.
“I think it’s obvious that all districts are going through similar challenges with COVID,” she said. “I would say our challenges are unique and I think now that we are moving forward in the direction the community wanted to see, which was seeing kids back in classrooms, I think we will be able to move forward, and I think a lot of good things are ahead for the district.”
She hopes to see the community stay engaged and informed. Plans for next year have not been finalized, and Hetrick said it is unknown if schools will continue hybrid learning or distance learning.
The OUESD board was down one member in February when trustee Larry Polk — who was elected to the Area 2 seat in November of 2020 — moved out of the area. The remaining four members were in the process of appointing his replacement when they were caught on camera making disparaging remarks about the district’s parents, causing a scandal that led to their resignations. The county stepped in to manage the district and appoint new board members.
The board’s background in terms of area-related seats began in 2019, when OUESD was split into five trustee areas as a result of a letter received from a law firm in Malibu. In 2020, seats 1 and 2 were up for reelection, and new area-based trustees were elected. For that reason, appointees to seats one and two must be area-based. Because they are provisional appointments, Fuller and Seat will have to run for reelection in 2022 for the remaining two years of their terms. Seats 3, 4 and 5 were all elected in 2018, when elections were still held at-large. Therefore, appointees to those three seats were also at-large. When those terms expire in 2022, only candidates residing in the correct areas will be able to run. This means the entire OUESD board will be up for reelection in 2022.
