In a special meeting of the board of the trustees for the Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD), on July 6, board members voted to return to school July 27 in continued distance learning with a possibility of pivoting to hybrid learning when it’s safe to do so.
Board members considered results from surveys captured from a task force consisting of teachers, staff and community members, while weighing the options presented. The surveys that were submitted to families this summer had outlined three options: a full return to the class (which was declined by Contra Costa Health Services), a hybrid model of rotating schedules, or a continued distance learning. After weighing the options, the board ultimately decided it wasn’t safe enough to implement a hybrid model at this time and decided it would return to class in a 100% virtual setting.
Board members considered delaying the return date to sync with the Liberty Union High School District, as many of the Oakley families have siblings who attend high school in that district — a point made by board member Maria Bordanaro. However, the board ultimately voted to maintain the back-to-school date of July 27.
