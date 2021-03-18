The interim Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) Board of Trustees voted on a timeline to fill its remaining four seats and approved a plan to safely bring students back into the classroom – though it did not set a return date.
The board held its regular meeting on March 9 and discussed how and when it would fill the remaining seats vacated last month after board members were caught on camera making disparaging remarks about the district’s parents. All four board members have since resigned, and three interim officials from the county, along with newly appointed Trustee Lynell Fuller currently sit at the helm.
The board voted to accept applications until Friday, March 19; accept public comment on applicants until Monday, March 29; appoint trustee area one board member on Tuesday, March 30; and fill the three remaining at-large seats on Tuesday, April 6.
OUESD Superintendent Greg Hetrick noted the education code required this to happen sooner rather than later.
“There is a 60-day timeline that must be met for filling a vacant board member seat,” said Hetrick in an email to The Press. “If the timeline is not met, the county superintendent would have to order a special election to fill that seat that would cost upwards of $200,000 to $300,000 and would not take place until the end of August at the earliest and November at the latest.”
Before the four previous board members resigned, they had begun the process of filling the seat for Area 2 of the district because Trustee Larry Polk – who was elected to that seat in 2020 – had moved out of the area. When scandal broke in February, the person selected for that seat shortly thereafter withdrew, and the seat remained open. On March 3, the interim board filled the seat by appointing Fuller during a special meeting.
One vacant seat is tied to trustee
Area 1 and three seats are currently at-large. The board’s background in terms of area-related seats began in 2019, when OUESD was split into five trustee areas as a result of a letter received from a law firm in Malibu. In 2020, seats 1 and 2 were up for reelection, and new area-based trustees were elected. For that reason, appointees to seats one and two must be area-based. Because they are provisional appointments, Fuller – and whomever is appointed to the area one seat – will have to run for reelection in 2022 for the remaining two years of their terms.
Seats 3, 4 and 5 were all elected in 2018, when elections were still held at-large. Therefore, appointees to those three seats can also be at-large. When those terms expire in 2022, only candidates residing in the correct areas will be able to run. This means the entire OUESD board will be up for reelection in 2022.
The board also decided to question applicants one at a time, rather than in a group, with a predetermined series of questions. Interim board member Annette Lewis said the process for appointing new members could be improved. Fuller agreed.
“Perhaps some set questions to be asked of all would be useful, and trying to find a way it could be done where we complete an interview one person at a time,” Fuller said.
During the evening, Hetrick also presented the district’s plan for returning students to in-person learning, since the interim board has not been privy to the development of the plan over the past months. The board voted to adopt the plan but did not discuss a date to bring students on campus.
In addition to preparing plans for student and staff safety on campus and gathering input from families and staff on what a return to campus could look like, Hetrick has been in negotiations with teachers.
