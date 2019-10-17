The Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) will host a substitute recruitment fair, Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The fair is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. in rooms 5 and 6 at the OUESD office at 91 Mercedes Lane in Oakley. OUESD is looking for substitutes to cover a variety of positions throughout the district. Positions range from clerk to custodian; from campus supervisor to nutrition services; as well as substitute teachers.
As a substitute, workers can dictate their own schedules and choose which assignments to accept. Starting pay rates depend on the position, ranging anywhere from $12.97 per hour to $160 per day and can be higher based on an applicant’s educational background.
The fair will provide an opportunity for interested individuals to speak about available positions with school principals and other staff from the various departments, including Human Resources, Special Education, Facilities and Maintenance, and Nutrition Services.
OUESD officials will accept resumes, and those interested in employment can learn more about the application process.
OUESD is a diverse learning community committed to educating and empowering today’s learners and tomorrow’s leaders in a safe and inclusive environment. OUESD is home to more than 5,000 students across seven elementary schools and two middle schools. For more information, visit www.ouesd.k12.ca.us.
