Vice Mayor Doug Hardcastle is retiring from the Oakley City Council. He made the announcement at the Tuesday, Sept. 24 city council meeting.
“On Oct. 13, 1969, I joined the army,” said Hardcastle. “That’s when I began my public service. I figured that after 50 years of coaching and soccer board meetings and everything else, it’s time for me and my wife to have some ‘we’ time. We want to be able to travel and enjoy the fruits of our labors.”
Hardcastle’s retirement will be effective Tuesday, Nov. 12. At its next meeting, the city council will vote whether to appoint Hardcastle’s replacement or to hold a special election. City staff recommended the replacement be appointed to avoid the cost of a special election.
“Doug Hardcastle has been a very involved member of the Oakley community for 40 years,” said Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery. “And as an Oakley resident I am personally grateful for all his years of service. He has a straightforward, common sense approach to his analysis and decision making, and that has been of great benefit to Oakley and its residents.”
Hardcastle moved with his family to Oakley in 1980, and he has been active in the community ever since. In addition to his service on the city council since 2012, he is a past president of the Oakley Lions Club and former vice president of the Oakley Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the Ironhouse Sanitary District board.
Hardcastle said the decision to step down wasn’t easy, but the timing is right for his family. He also recently sold his business, Hardcastle’s RV Center, which he has owned for over 45 years.
The City of Oakley is now accepting applications to fill Hardcastle’s seat to serve out the remaining one year of his term. The council is expected to interview applicants and make the appointment during the Tuesday, Nov. 12 meeting, which will be Hardcastle’s last as a councilmember.
Applications are available at www.bit.ly/oakleycitycouncilapplication, at City Hall or may be requested via email at vreonis@ci.oakley.ca.us. Interested applicants must submit the application and completed Fair Political Practices Commission Form 700 (available at www.fppc.ca.gov) no later than Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.