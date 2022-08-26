The City Council decided Thursday to order an election for the open District 4 council seat on November 8.
The ballot will only list one candidate, Shannon Shaw, who was the only person nominated for the ballot who also collected the required valid signatures to qualify. City staff also reported receiving information from a resident within District 4 who had expressed interest in being a write-in candidate. The resident, Adam Gerhart, however did not submit the required number of valid signatures by the submission deadline to qualify as a write-in. Nor did he appear at the Thursday night meeting. In a public comment filed by email, Gerhart asked the council to qualify his nomination for the ballot.
“I hope you will allow the democratic process to take place and put the ultimate decision in the hands of the citizens of Oakley,” he requested.
