Oakley woman charged with murder

Judith Goodner, 74

Several months after the Oakley Police Department determined that 74-year-old Judith Goodner shot and killed her estranged boyfriend in an act of self defense, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has charged her with murder.

On May 20, 2022, Oakley police were dispatched to a shooting on the 200 block of West Cypress Road in Oakley. When they arrived on scene, they found Ruben Ortiz, 51, lying in the driveway of the residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police and emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on Ortiz, but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a press release from the City of Oakley.

After Goodner provided an initial statement, it was determined that she was the protected party in an elder abuse restraining order against Ortiz, due to a “history of violence,” according to an earlier statement from Oakley police. In her statement to police, Goodner claimed that Ortiz had attacked her, which led to her shooting him in self defense.

