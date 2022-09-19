Oakley woman charged with murder

Several months after the Oakley Police Department determined that 74-year-old Judith Goodner shot and killed her estranged boyfriend in an act of self defense, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has charged her with murder.
On May 20, 2022, Oakley police were dispatched to a shooting on the 200 block of West Cypress Road in Oakley. When they arrived on scene, they found Ruben Ortiz, 51, lying in the driveway of the residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police and emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on Ortiz, but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a press release from the City of Oakley.
After Goodner provided an initial statement, it was determined that she was the protected party in an elder abuse restraining order against Ortiz, due to a “history of violence,” according to an earlier statement from Oakley police. In her statement to police, Goodner claimed that Ortiz had attacked her, which led to her shooting him in self defense.
"Due to this being a self-defense shooting, and absent any other crimes committed by the female, she was not booked," police said in a statement at the time of the shooting.
However, after follow-up interviews and collection and analysis of digital and forensic evidence, it was later determined that facts of the case did not align with Goodner’s statement to them after an exhaustive and thorough examination of all of the evidence that is now available to them, according to the press release.
A key component of the investigation came in the form of a security surveillance video which showed that no physical altercation had taken place before Goodner retrieved a gun from her home and shot Ortiz. Detectives have also learned that Goodner picked Ortiz up and brought him back to her residence shortly before the shooting. It was also revealed that Goodner had misrepresented her relationship with Ortiz, and the two had been involved in a romantic relationship prior to the shooting.
Goodner was taken into custody on September 9 and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Bail has been set at $2 million. Goodner’s arraignment hearing is set to take place on September 22. She will be facing one felony count of murder, with an enhancement of personally and willfully discharging a handgun that caused great bodily injury and death, according to Ted Asregadoo, Public Information Officer to the District Attorney.
Anyone with any further information about this case is asked to call Detective Locke of the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8822.
