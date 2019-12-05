On Tuesday, December 3, at approximately 10:43 a.m., Muir Station Deputy Sheriffs assisted Martinez Police Department regarding an investigation of a missing person.
According to a press release issued by Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, the investigation led deputies to the 2400 block of Monterey Avenue in unincorporated Martinez. Deputy Sheriffs and Martinez Police Officers entered a residence and found a deceased female. While clearing the residence, the deputies and officers located a deceased man in a room. The Forensic Services Division Crime Lab responded to the scene along with detectives.
The two people are identified as Daywa Arakozie, a 34-year-old woman from Oakley, and Montai Glaspie, a 31-year-old man from Bay Point.
Detectives say the two were in a relationship and that this appears to be a murder-suicide. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441 or Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
