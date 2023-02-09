An Oakley woman was sentenced, Friday, Feb. 3 to almost eight years in prison for offenses related to lewd acts and statutory rape of minors.
Jennifer Decarlo, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of statutory rape and one count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes between January and March of 2022, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.
The case originally involved one victim, but Oakley police determined there were more, and that Decarlo used social media to groom her victims, and lure them to her home. Decarlo’s victims were reported to be 13-16 years old and she initially met them through friends and family, according to an Oakley police press release in July 2022.
