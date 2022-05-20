The Oakley Police Department released the following news release about an early morning shooting in the city that killed one man. Below is the release in its entirety
At 12:39 AM on May 20, 2022, the Oakley Police Department responded to the 200 block of West Cypress Road on the report a 51-year-old male had been shot.
Officers arrived and found a male on the driveway of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Oakley Police Officers and firefighters tended to the male, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Oakley Police Officers detained the three adults inside the house at the time of the shooting (two female adults and one male) and called Oakley Police Detectives to investigate.
The early investigation has revealed that the 74-year-old female resident of the home has an elder abuse restraining order against the deceased male, and there is a history of physical violence between them, police said. Another act of physical violence occurred, which led the female to shoot the male in self-defense. Due to this being a self-defense shooting, and absent any other crimes committed by the female, she was not booked.
There appears to be no further threat posed to the residents of Oakley as a result of this incident.
This is still an active investigation, and the identification of the deceased male is being withheld until the next of kin has been contacted.
If anybody has any information related to this shooting, please call the Oakley Police Department at 924-625-8855 (office) or 925-625-8060 (dispatch).
