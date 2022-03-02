Upon issuing a search warrant to a residence on the 1400 block of Carpenter Road in Oakley, Calif., Contra Costa Sheriff deputies discovered an unidentified deceased male, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Two suspects were taken into custody, and Oakley PD, along with CCSO, are investigating further. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
OAKLEY - A man who had apparently been shot was found dead by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office while serving a search warrant at a home on the 1400 block of Carpenter Road on the morning of March 2. Two suspects are under arrest.
“Upon entry, sheriff’s deputies found a deceased person under suspicious circumstances, so they brought the Oakley Police Department out here,” said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard.
Officials on scene said they believe the victim had been dead since late night or early morning, but had no further details regarding identity or motive.
Two suspects – an adult male, who is a resident of the home, and an adult female – were taken into custody. While the initial search warrant was being served for drugs and weapons, an officer on scene disclosed that they have visited this residence for suspected domestic violence in the past.
Sheriff’s deputies and Oakley Police are leading a joint investigation into the apparent shooting. Check back for further details.
