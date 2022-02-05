Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: February 5, 2022 @ 11:05 am
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
OAKLEY — Two people with stab wounds were airlifted to the hospital on Feb. 4 in Oakley, according to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District incident summary.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District personnel were dispatched to the incident at an undisclosed Carol Lane address at 5:04 p.m., according to the incident report.
Both stab-wound victims, whose ages and identities were not immediately released, were transported to undisclosed trauma centers, according to the report.
Their conditions were not known as of the morning of Feb. 5.
The Oakley Police Department has not released any details about the incident, as of 9 a.m. on Feb. 5.
-Check back for updates.
